Birthday Girl Scarlett Johansson’s Movie Fashion Evolution

Okay, so, Scarlett Johansson turns 27 today. Yes, 27! Isn’t that remarkable? She’s not even 30 yet, and she’s already had a ridiculously successful movie career, a hit Broadway play for which she won a Tony, and a high profile Hollywood marriage (followed by a VERY high profile Hollywood divorce).

She seriously makes me feel like a waste of life. What’s next? A freakin’ Pulitzer?The vivacious and voluptuous starlet with incredibly voluminous hair has had her share of incredible movie roles. Let’s commemorate the most fashionable, shall we? Take a look at the gallery above and relive some of ScarJo’s chicest moments on the silver screen.

(Also, does she literally smoke in EVERY SINGLE MOVIE?!)