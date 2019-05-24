43 No-Fail Birthday Gifts Anyone Would Love

Scroll To See More Images

It happens to the best of us. We’re invited to the birthday party of someone who we kind of know, but don’t know well enough to have an idea of what kind of gift to get them. Co-workers, your partner’s college friend, a random acquaintance or neighbor—whoever they are, they seem impossible to shop for, and you desperately need some no-fail birthday gift ideas so you don’t show up with a random clearance item from CVS. Have. No. Fear. I’m about to be your gift-guide BFF, because there are actually so many easy birthday gifts that pretty much anyone would love—and I found ’em all.

Whether your budget is $10 or $150, there are birthday present options for those who you just can’t figure out what to get. Cute and functional home goods, cool gadgets, games they’ll actually want to play—there are way more gifts to shop for a veritably random person than you’d think. After checking out this shopping guide, you’ll feel like a professional birthday gift shopper. When Susan from accounting opens her gift, she’ll think you really get her. When your partner’s old college friend Joe sees what you got him, he’ll think your partner talked about him for ages. (When, of course, you barely even remember his name or how he knows your partner.) Seriously, prepare to look like the most thoughtful gift-giver in the world.

There’s something for everyone on this list, so don’t fret if you’re looking for something for your spouse’s mom’s BFF. From can’t-miss mugs and kitchen gadgets to home accents and cute things most people don’t even realize they totally need, you’re sure to find the perfect gift. I rounded up 43 of the best no-fail birthday gift ideas I could find, so go ahead and take a gander. The world has a lot to offer, and now, so do you.

1. Igloo Picnic Cooler, $60 at Urban Outfitters

This cooler is equal parts useful and actually very cute.

2. Elago Duo Airpods Case, $12 at Anthropologie

For those friends who are ~airpod rich~.

3. Tiled Margot Monogram Mug, $10 at Anthropologie

A mug is an easy gift, but a monogrammed mug shows you tried at least a little bit.

4. Mini Waffle Maker, $18 at Urban Outfitters

I actually received this mini waffle maker one year as a gift, and I love it.

5. Stack Pattern Puzzle, $25 at ban.do

Who doesn’t love a good day of doing puzzles when it’s rainy?

6. Snow Peak French Press, $56 Urban Outfitters

For the coffee lover.

7. Muzen Mint Green Metal Speaker, $135 at Muzen Audio

Everyone could use a bluetooth speaker, and this vintage-inspired one is so cool.

8. Desktop Charging Station, $36 at Anthropologie

Because everyone has a million electronics that need charging these days.

9. Pink Bike Ralph UO Exclusive Flask, $14 at Urban Outfitters

Is a flask the ultimate gift? May-freaking-be.

10. Heyday Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $59.99 at Target

These wireless headphones are super cool and won’t break the bank.

11. Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Film Camera, $86.86 on Amazon

How cool of a gift would this be? I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t love it.

12. Capri Blue Reed Diffuser, $34 at Anthropologie

The gift of a nice-smelling home is the nicest thing you can give to someone.

13. Let’s Get Crazy Bob Ross Mug, $12 at Modcloth

If they don’t like Bob Ross, they shouldn’t be getting a gift anyway.

14. Matte Black Cheese Board, $98 at Anthropologie

These matte black cheese boards so chic I could cry.

15. Where to Drink Wine, $30 at ban.do

For the one who’s always ordering wine.

16. Purcell Frame, $30-$38 at Anthropologie

Fill a frame with a photo of you and the recipient! It’ll add a sweet personal touch.

17. Bluelounge Owen Wireless Charging Hub, $39.95 at Anthropologie

For the person who always forgets a charger.

18. Elisabeth Fredriksson for Deny Rainbow Avocado Cutting Board, $35 at Urban Outfitters

What’s not to love about this cutting board?

19. Dash Milkshake Maker, $40 at Urban Outfitters

Honestly, this might be a dangerous gift. I’d be making milkshakes every damn night. This should probably only be gifted to someone with self control when it comes to ice cream.

20. Napleisure Throw, $108 at ban.do

I mean, who doesn’t love naps?

21. Travel Dominos, $12 at ban.do

IDK how many people know how to play dominos, but I’m sure this cute set comes with instructions.

22. Woven Carafe, $44 at Urban Outfitters

This carafe would also make a nice housewarming gift.

23. Valencia To-Go Tumbler, $14 at Anthropologie

Who wouldn’t love a cute to-go cup? Hydration is the ultimate gift!

24. Elago Leather iPhone Case, $25 at Anthropologie

A phone case with function and style.

25. Heday Speaker, $19.99 at Target

Another speaker option, because not everyone is into the vintage vibe.

26. Moglea Trapeze Notebook, $26 at Anthropologie

I’ve never been mad about receiving a cool notebook or journal as a gift.

27. Stumbling Blocks Game, $20 at Urban Outfitters

It’s a drinking game, y’all. What’s not to love?

28. Garden Greeting Pot, $24 at Anthropologie

For the one who has so many freakin’ plants.

29. Brilliant Ideas LED USB Word Clock, $40 at Urban Outfitters

Any nerd or tech geek would be all over this LED clock.

30. Hive Mind Bee Socks, $9 at Modcloth

When in doubt, give ’em some socks.

31. Cooluli Mini Beauty Refrigerator, $59.95 at Urban Outfitters

I didn’t know I needed a beauty refrigerator until now.

32. Super Chill Mini Cooler Bag, $28 at ban.do

Perfect for the person who’s always doing things outside.

33. Moscow Mule Mug, $22 at Anthropologie

Everyone should own at least two Moscow mule mugs.

34. Google Home, $129 at Urban Outfitters

If you really want to impress the person, give them a freakin’ whole ass Google Home.

35. Rainbow Felt Letter Board, $100 at ban.do

Felt letter boards are such a cool thing that most people want but don’t buy themselves.

36. Elago Phone Amplifier, $100 at Anthropologie

You really can’t go wrong with cool tech gifts.

37. Set of 2 Sylvie Pens, $14 at Anthropologie

For the person who’s always writing things down (and is also aesthetic AF).

38. eAlarm+, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Safety is the ultimate gift.

39. Codify Pencil Holder, $48 at Anthropologie

~The gift of organization~.

40. Hot Stuff Ceramic Mug, $14 at ban.do

It’s a nice little reminder that you’re there for your friend—even if you didn’t know what to get them for their birthday.

41. Zodiac Daily Journal, $14 at Anthropologie

These journals are generic enough to give to anyone, but also personalized by birthday.

42. Agate Cheese Board, $78 at Anthropologie

Because you can never have too many cheese board options.

43. Seraphina Passport Case, $26 at Anthropologie

Everyone needs a passport case. Might as well gift one.

