5 Ways To Wear Birkenstocks (and Actually Look Chic)

Birkenstocks were undoubtedly an “it” item in the 1990s, one that we never expected to see on the feet of the world’s top style-setters. In fact, they’ve been firmly entrenched in the canon of general fashion “don’ts.”

That changed in a big way when Céline Creative Director Phoebe Philo sent “furkenstocks” —i.e. fur lined Birkenstock-inspired sandals—down her Spring 2013 runway. Suddenly the fashion flock were ready to revisit the tree-hugging style.

A year later, the trend is definitely at its tipping point, as everyone from Givenchy to Zara are making versions of the shoe, and street style stars can’t get enough of them. Think you can’t pull of the style? Here, 5 ways to wear Birkenstocks this spring, and still look totally chic.

1. With athletic inspired pants.

Give athletic pants a chic spin with a slogan t-shirt (a Balenciaga logo t-shirt in this case) and a classic pair of Birkenstocks. Keep the color palette black and white to nail the minimalist cool girl look that makes this outfit a winner.

2. With dressy shorts.

Pair Birkenstocks with a pair of dressy shorts in leather, lace, or crochet, for a put together weekend outfit. A collared shirt will pull the whole thing together.

3. With a menswear inspired tuxedo jacket.

Add a new spin to a pantsuit, or a more casual tuxedo jacket and jeans combo, adding a pair of Birkenstocks to finish the look. It’s perfect for casual Fridays at the office.

4. With a slip dress.

Temper the sexy nature of a slip dress during the day adding a pair of Birkenstocks. This is a great outfit for a casual first date, or for running summer errands.

5. With a sexy skirt.

Have a sexy mini-skirt that you are looking to bring down a notch? Birkenstocks are a great way to do just that.