Nordstrom Just Dropped Fuzzy Birkenstocks, The Most Relevant Shoe Of 2020

I’ve always harbored a soft spot for Birkenstocks, mostly because I spent my middle school stint shuffling around in the brand’s signature brown clogs. Over the years, Birkenstock has significantly upped the fashion ante while maintaining its status as the ultimate in comfort. And now, the brand has outdone itself again by dropping a fuzzy Birkenstock sandal that exemplifies the hygge priorities of 2020.

You may be thinking: Sandals in winter? I hear you, but forcing your feet into boots when you just want to run down the street to pick up Ben & Jerry’s is an annoyance you simply don’t need right now. You’re dealing with enough. Let fuzzy Birks be a warm, cozy hug for your battered soles (and soul).

The announcement of fuzzy Birks came at the hands of Nordstrom’s Holiday Daily Drops, in which Nordstrom reveals a new clothing item, home must-have or tech gadget every single day that you’ll want to add to your holiday wishlist. The Daily Drops are part of their early Black Friday deals, and if the introduction of fuzzy Birks are any indication, you won’t want to sleep on any of them.

Don’t be surprised to watch as fuzzy Birks emerge as a major trend in our work-from-home world. They add an instant cool factor to your sweatpants that says, “I may be lying in sartorial repose, but I’m not dead.” As for their comfort quotient, they’re lined in plush, neat shearling that pads every step, without the ick factor of other fuzzy shoes that basically drag on the floor. The Birks’ shearling is moisture-wicking, so you won’t have to worry about sweaty feet. Plus, unlike most sandals, these Birkenstocks follow the curve of your foot, making them easy to walk in. Honestly, the fuzzy Birks give Uggs’ over-the-top Fluff Yeah slipper a run for its money.

The truly ~fashion~ amongst us will pair their fuzzy B’s with socks and a strong TikTok pose, while the rest of us will just enjoy feeling a bit cuter in our errand outfits.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

These winter sandals combine two of fall’s hottest trends: Shearling and plaid. I’ve been all about that shearling this season, so I can’t wait to pair these shoes with my shearling coat.

These Birks come in pretty lavender suede, but if this color combo is not your jam, there are four other shades to browse. I also love the midnight suede.

You can’t go wrong with a classic. This shearling clog is admittedly a little more practical than its sandal siblings for stomping around in winter weather.