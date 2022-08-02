I Miraculously Found Birkenstocks For 25% Off At This Unexpected Retailer

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

August just hit which means that in addition to listening to Taylor Swift’s Folklore album on repeat, I’m scouring the internet for summer sales. I’m the type of person that wishes the long hot summer days could last forever but since that won’t be the case (especially on the east coast), I might as well buy my summer essentials at a discount and wear them while I can before they reemerge in a year. As far as summer footwear goes, there’s no brand quite as durable, functional and fashionable as Birkenstock and I found Birkenstocks on sale at a surprising retailer: QVC.

QVC is one of the sites that I forget to check but when I do, I always find a great deal and the selection of Birkenstocks further proves my point. Whether you prefer neutrals and want a classic black pair of Birkenstocks or jump at the opportunity to add a statement shoe to your collection, the QVC site has plenty of options up to 25 percent off to choose from. I personally am loving the white or navy patent leather Birkenstocks with a fun striped detailing on the sole because they’ll work as a fall transition shoe.

For context, I grew up in Seattle, WA which means that I started wearing Birkenstocks at a very young age—and I’ve never stopped! In Seattle, Birkenstocks are considered a year-round shoe as long as you know how to adjust your styling for colder weather. I’ll make a strong statement and say that socks and sandals are not an ugly combination as long as you’re pairing them correctly and intentionally. The styles below, like the python slides, would look great with slouchy black crew socks or a colorful knit pair.

You don’t have to just take my word for it——keep scrolling for the cutest Birkenstocks on sale right now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Shiny Python Two-Strap Slide Sandal

The snakeskin print of this pair of Birkenstocks is subtle enough to ensure that they go with everything but shiny enough to give the look a little sparkle.

Yao Soft Footbed Leather Sandal in Fuschia

Hot pink is everywhere right now with the rise of Barbiecore and now it’s time for Barbie to take the outdoors with this pair of hot pink Birkenstocks.

Printed Slide Sandal

Patterns make everything more fun and this tropical pair of Birkenstocks only further proves it.

Earthy Ombre Two-Strap Slide Sandal

This pair of light blue Birkenstocks look normal at first—until you realize that the sole is totally ombre rainbow! These would be a great gift for your maximalist fashionista friends.

Yao Soft Footbed Leather Sandal in Apricot

Summer isn’t over yet! Play into the last month of sunny weather with this pair of yellow slides.

Patent Birko-Flor Sandal

This pair of patent leather sandals will look cute all year round (all you have to do is add socks!).Plus, they’ll look just as cute sitting by the front door because of the striped footbed.