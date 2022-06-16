6 Items Worth Splurging On From The Birkenstock X STAUD Summer Collab

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You know that feeling when your two favorite musicians collaborate (mine would be Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers) and worlds collide in a wonderful, tangible way? Or when That’s So Sweet Life of Hannah Montana aired on Disney Channel? The palpable excitement behind these partnerships is how I feel about the new Birkenstock X STAUD collection. Both brands have loyal consumers that rave about their fashionable and functional pieces—put the two together and you have a winning combination.

The partnership between the brands comes just in time for summer and you could honestly buy the entire collection as a capsule wardrobe and call it a day. However, the items are on the pricier side with most pieces retailing between $200 and $400. Buying the entire collection is obviously not realistic for everyone, but splurging on a piece to wear and cherish over the years might be.

If you consider yourself more of a Birkenstock fan , I’d recommend getting a pair of sandals that reflect the shoe’s classic comfort but have the more intricate details of STAUD’s design. On the other hand, if you’re a STAUD stan, this is your chance to get a dress from the designer at a lower price point with the same high quality.

I’m particularly loving the colorful hues, croc-embossed leather and matching sets from the collection. Keep scrolling for every piece that I think is worth the splurge.

Arizona Big Buckle Croc Embossed Sandal

I’m declaring the big buckle Birkenstocks the new official cool girl shoe. The crocodile embossed detailing takes the shoe from casual to chic and you won’t have to sacrifice an ounce of comfort. Pair these with a summer dress or slouchy slacks for an effortlessly stylish look.

Kaia Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag

STAUD is known for creating the cutest shoulder bags (you’re probably familiar with their beaded one) so it’s no surprise that the leather iteration is perfect. The croc-embossed shoulder bag comes in three colors but whichever one you pick is sure to be a wardrobe staple.

Wells Stretch Cotton Poplin Midi Fit & Flare Dress

Just because something is a statement piece, doesn’t mean it isn’t a staple piece and this lime green dress is the perfect example. The silhouette is formal enough to wear to a wedding but could also be paired with white sneakers and worn to the office.

Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

If you’re already a big Birkenstock fan and need to replace a worn-out pair, it’s worth spending a little more on the slides from this collab. You know you’re going to get a lot of use out of them —especially with the gold hardware and toned tread elevating your outfits.

Carina Cutout Midi Dress

The oblique cutout trend is big this summer and this white dress is the ultimate way to participate. I love how the puff sleeves and mid-length hemline balances out the open back. This would be a great option to wear for a night out with friends or a first date. —

Sea Patchwork Plaid Print Maxi Skirt

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again when in doubt, wear a two-piece set. This plaid skirt and the halter top combination is giving a mixture of cottage core and coastal grandmother vibes (could there be anything better?). The skirt will also look adorable when styled with a chunky sweater in the winter and will be a year-round go-to.