We’ve Found a Spot-On Dupe For Birkenstock’s Coveted Arizona Shearling Slides

Birkenstocks may be a timeless (and ridiculously cozy) footwear staple that never goes out of style, but over the past several months the viral Shearling-Lined Arizona style have made a major comeback — prompting major demand and endless out of stock notifications for prospective owners of the fuzzy, winter-weather-friendly sandals. Many websites have re-stocked the highly coveted shoe, but regardless of its availability, the Shearling Lined Arizona sandals are still a staggering $150 a pop. Are they worth the lofty price tag? Absolutely. But, if you’re looking to score a pair similar to the beloved Arizona sandals, we’ve got you covered with an affordable Birkenstock dupe we found over on QVC (oh, and they’re also currently on sale, too).

While these $58 Earth Origins Chilli Cali slides are a solid, budget-friendly Arizona alternative, right now they’re an additional 40 percent off, so there’s no better time than the present to score a pair of your own while they’re discounted. These lookalikes feature a super-luxe faux fur design and buckle detail that looks almost exactly the same as Birkenstock’s version. Plus, they’re also available in three different colorways — black, blush, and a super versatile neutral camel hue. At just $34 each, why not pick up all three shades to cover the bases? Whatever shade you decide on, you’re going to want to act fast — the Cali Slides are selling out fast.

Earth Origins Slide Sandal with Faux Fur – Chill Cali