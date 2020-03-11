Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler Teamed Up to Create Our Dream Spring Sandal Collection

Scroll To See More Images

There’s no denying that spring is off to a slow start in terms of the weather. While most of us have witnessed some warm days pop up, the cold has been creeping back in just when we think it’s gone for good. When the sun does decide to show itself, though, we’ll be ready with the new Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler collection. It features elevated and oh-so-cool takes on your favorite Birkenstock sandals—and perfect for open-toe weather. We can’t wait to swap out our booties for a pair of these Proenza Schouler Birkenstocks, find a an available rooftop and sip on a cold cocktail. (@ spring: Let’s hurry up now.)

If you’ve never owned a pair of Birkenstocks before, let me enlighten you to the fact that they’re the ideal spring and summer sandal. The way they form to your feet? Perfection? The fact that they pair well with athletic-wear and your favorite spring dress? Iconic. Birkenstock sandals may have once had the reputation for being the shoe-of-choice for outdoorsy types, but take it from this girl who prefers her bed to campsites: Birkenstocks are for everyone. No matter your vibe, personal style or adventure preference, these Proenza Schouler Birkenstocks are the level up your spring and summer wardrobe has been waiting for all its life.

Until March 20, the Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler collection is available exclusively on Net-a-Porter. After the 20th, the collection will appear on the Birkenstock site, at Proenza Schouler and select other retailers. As for right now, though, you can shop the collection before everyone else. We picked a few of our favorite pairs of shoes for you to peruse below, so go ahead and treat yourself. These designer sandals look great online, but would look even better on your feet.

Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock Arizona Topstitched Glossed-Leather Sandals

Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock Milano Topstitched Glossed-Leather Slingback Sandals

Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock Milano Two-Tone Topstiched Glossed-Leather Slingback Sandals

Proenza Schouler x Birkenstock Arizona Topstitched Metallic Leather Sandals

