We Found The Only Place Where You Can Still Buy the Birkenstock Viral Boston Clogs — But You Better Shop Fast

My style has totally changed after surviving the year that was 2020. For one, I never EVER wear jeans or tight pants anymore in any capacity. I pretty much live in my flared leggings — which I routinely pass off as regular pants — despite how many people ask me, “Are you wearing yoga pants?” when I show up to the function. Anyhoo, luckily for all of us comfort queens out there, comfy SHOES are also trending this year. And of course I’m talking about the Birkenstock Boston Clogs that are casually taking over your TikTok feed.

These clogs are so hard to find in-stock right now, but we found them at HSN with easy payments, so you can budget out your purchase. Plus, you don’t have to worry about shipping since these babies get sent directly to your door for free. It’s like finding the last pair at an in-person sale except you don’t have to leave your house. If you’re all about cozy vibes this year, check out these Boston Clogs at HSN plus a few other similar Birkenstock pairs we think you’ll love.

Birkenstock Boston Suede Clog

The best part of these shoes is that you can just slide them on and go, and they’re made with the signature Birkenstock foot bed that molds to your unique foot shape over time. Since they’re made with a rubber-like sole, you can trek outside with them to run all your errands without ever having to put brain power into your outfit.

Birkenstock Boston Comfort Clog with Shearling

If you want to level-up your coziness and stay seriously snuggly and warm throughout the season, opt for the shearling lined clogs. They’re just $20 more than the non-lined ones and this style comes in three different colors, including the TikTok-viral stone color.

Birkenstock Buckley Leather Shearling Clog

If you want something a little different than the trending clog, pick up this Buckley style that comes in eight different shades, including my favorite, this baby pink hue. And yep, they still ship for free!