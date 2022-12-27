These Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Lookalikes Made Us Do a Double Take — & They’re Under $50

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re like me, you’ve been leaning into full cozy mode over the past couple of days. With freezes going on in most parts of the country, chances are you’ve been layering up and finding everything shearling and fleece that you own and wearing it. The best part of the weather being so bad is that you have an excuse to stay in and watch Emily in Paris in one sitting without having to feel the least bit guilty about it. But it’s also a great time to re-evaluate what items are missing from your closet, like the perfect slides that will keep you warm and stylish until it’s finally summer again.

We scoured the internet and found the perfect shearling Birkenstock lookalikes that are… wait for it… on sale for under $48. We could barely believe it either. We even found a clog alternative that’s on sale for even less, if you’re into a fully covered slide. Whichever way you lean, these are some of the most affordable winter shoe options online, so make sure to pick them up in your size before they sell out.

Journee Collection Women’s Tru Comfort Foam Delpheen Slipper- Cream

If you want to pick it up in the cream shade, there are only a few sizes left so make sure to grab these fast. Otherwise, they’re also available in three additional colors.

Journee Collection Women’s Tru Comfort Foam Delpheen Slipper – Tan

I love the idea of pairing the tan slides with black leggings or even your favorite sweatpants for a plane ride. They’re so easy to slide on and off so it’ll be a breeze going through security while staying comfortable at the same time for long flights.

Journee Collection Women’s Tru Comfort Foam Delpheen Slipper – Black

Of course you can’t go wrong with black. These will pair well with everything, even the flannel winter pajamas that you’ve spent the last three days in. Hey, we’re not judging, we’re jealous!

Journee Collection Women’s Tru Comfort Foam Delpheen Slipper- Olive

If you’re more of a cream sweatshirt and jacket girl, this olive shade will pair perfectly with your neutral top. Olive is a great way to add in a little color when you’re sick of black, since it’s still neutral and muted.

Journee Collection Women’s Tru Comfort Foam Quinnie Mule

If you’re a fan of Birkenstock clogs, we found a great alternative that’s on sale for under $35. The tan color sold out, but it’s still available in black and red.