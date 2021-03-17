Nordstrom’s Under-The-Radar Birkenstock Sale Means the Arizona Slides Are 20 Percent Off

Scroll To See More Images

About a decade ago, Birkenstock sandals were the hottest shoe of choice for tastemakers, fashion bloggers, and off-duty celebs, and like most sartorial movements, the comfy slide trend has officially made a comeback. The brand’s most popular style, The Arizona slide has pretty much been sold out on-and-off since last fall, so you can imagine the highly coveted slides rarely get marked down thanks to their high demand and, frankly, their cult following. But, if you’ve been eyeing a pair of your own for a while but haven’t quite been ready to move them from the cart to checkout, you’re in luck, because Nordstrom’s is having a Birkenstock Arizona sale at the moment, offering 20 percent off the beloved shoe.

Of course, there are a few other Birkenstock styles on discount right now too, including the newly-launched (and exclusive to Nordstrom) Yao Sandal, the Papillio by Birkenstock Daytona Genuine Shearling Lined Platform Sandal, and the spring and summer-friendly Gizeh Flip Flop. Of course, there are also a few different versions of the Arizona sandal on sale as well—the shearling-lined slide (the ultimate cozy work-from-home shoe) and the sleek Arizona Hex are also marked down 20 percent off (the biggest discount I’ve ever seen on these viral sandals, TBH).

Despite the sale being kind of under-the-radar, we’re already noticing that stock on these Nordstrom-only Birkenstock deals are selling out pretty quickly. In other words, you might want to act fast if you want to grab a pair of new Birkenstock sandals of your own while they’re on sale.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Birkenstock Arizona Hex Sandals

Both green (2021’s most trendy color) and burgundy are on discount right now.

Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling-Lined Slides

These are the coziest (but still chic) shoes you’ll ever wear— I 98.5% guarantee it.

Papillio by Birkenstock Daytona Genuine Shearling Lined Platform Sandal

This limited edition fuzzy sandal is selling out quickly. Oh, and it also comes in camel.