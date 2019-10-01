Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Is Single & Ready To Swindle In New ‘Birds of Prey’ Trailer

While everyone’s gearing up for this week’s release of Joker, we’re more excited about his harlequin counterpart—she happens to have a film of her own coming out! Today we have the first Birds of Prey trailer & Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn video does not disappoint. In this preview, Harley is as batshit crazy and charismatic as we’ve come to know her. Except now, she’s struck out on her own. Yup, no Joker here—it’s about time she let that man go!

Margot Robbie, who’s also one of the film’s producers, plays Harley Quinn just as she did in Suicide Squad. And let me tell you: she remains equal parts frightening, seductive, and hilarious in this new clip.

“Do you know what a harlequin is?” she asks at the start of the trailer. “A harlequin’s role is to serve,” she muses, “It’s nothing without a master.” Yet you get the feeling that Harley is about to prove her own statement wrong.

Moments later, she reveals “The Joker and I broke up—I wanted a fresh start. But it turns out I wasn’t the only dame in Gotham looking for emancipation.” A harlequin like Harley can surely become someone, at least when she finds something to fight for—be it freedom, or protection.

And fight she does: Harley’s assembled a new antihero girl gang in Birds of Prey (subtitled The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Her latest squad includes Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and together they’re fighting a new villain: a crime kingpin by the name of Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) who’s after a young member of their group (Ella Jay Basco).

This Birds of Prey trailer also shows the likes of Rosie Perez, who is working as a Gotham City cop. Others such as Ali Wong and Chris Messina are ultimately slated to make appearances in the film, too. But for now, we can keep looping that part of the trailer where Harley gets giddy and says, “We should order pizza. Make cosmos!” because…same.

Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7, 2020.