These ‘Birds of Prey’ Spoilers Reveal a Huge Twist for Harley Quinn

Warning: Birds of Prey spoilers ahead. Joker may be an Oscars 2020 Best Picture nominee, but his girlfriend, Harley Quinn, is about to be a box office queen. If these Birds of Prey spoilers are any indication, it’s that The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn will end the DC cinematic universe’s box office drought. Birds of Prey, which stars Margot Robbie as Gotham City villain Harley Quinn, is a follow-up to 2016’s so-so reviewed Suicide Squad.

The film follows Harley as she joins forces with DC superheroes Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) as they save Cassandra Cain (the future Batgirl) from Gotham crime lord Black Mask. Compared to Suicide Squad, which has a cringe-worthy 26 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Birds of Prey looks promising with a current 89 percent. The DC cinematic universe with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in 2017, but could Birds of Prey be the next female-led film that saves the franchise? We don’t know for sure, but what we do know is that these spoilers reveal a wild storyline from start to finish. As much as we love Joaquin Phoenix’s joker, it’s time for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn to rise up and take her rightful spot as the DC cinematic universe’s queen. Read up on these spoilers ahead.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn hits theaters on Friday, February 7.

Harley and Joker Broke Up

According to an unnamed Redditor (so take this with a grain of salt), Harley and Joker’s break up, which Robbie confirmed in a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The breakup sends Harley into a spiral, where she steals a gas tank and accidentally blows up a chemical plant. The act catches the attention of Renee Montoya, who is on the hunt for the Black Mask.

The Movie Is Nonlinear

The Redditor also reveals that Birds of Prey is told out of order, which flashes back and forth in the plot. The Redditor also claims that when each character is introduced, the film flashes back for a brief second to their origin story.

The Black Mask Tries to Kill Harley After She Kills His Driver

Harley gets on the Black Mask’s bad side after she kills his driver amid her rampage post-Joker breakup, according to the Redditor. After that, Black Mask puts a hit on Harley. Fast forward to later in the film, and the Black Masks saves Harley from an attack. In return, she unwillingly agrees to be his new driver, while informing Montoya of what the Black Mask is up to.

Harley Offers to Kidnap Cassandra in Exchange for Her Life

Later in the film, Harley escapes the Black Mask but is later caught by him. At this point, he threatens to murder her. In exchange for her life, Harley offers to find Cassandra, who’s swallowed a valuable diamond the Black Mask desperately wants.

The Film Revolves Around a Diamond

Speaking of this diamond, it’s pretty much the center item of the film, according to Redditor. Cassandra has swallowed, and the Black Mask put out a half-million-dollar reward for anyone who can find her.

Huntress Was the Original Owner of the Diamond

In a flashback, the film reveals that Huntress was the original owner of the diamond. The film reveals that Huntress’ entire family was murdered and she survived because one of the goons helped her play dead and took her out of the country. Since then, Huntress has vowed to seek revenge on those who killed her family.

There’s a Post-Credits Scene About Batman

Post-credits scenes have been a staple in superhero movies, and according to this Redditor, Birds of Prey is no different. The user claims that the post-credits scene is a voiceover from Harley where she says that she knows a secret about Batman. Then the screen cuts to black. What this means, we don’t know, but it could set up a possible crossover between Robbie’s Harley and Robert Pattinson’s Batman. (Maybe?)

Cassandra Kills the Black Mask

The Black Mask dies at the end of Birds of Prey after he tries to kidnap Cassandra and she pulls the pin off one of his grenades. After that, Harley saves Cassandra and the Black Mask is thrown over a pier, where he explodes via the triggered grenade.