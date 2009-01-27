Birds of a Feather

With a large presence of plumage in many spring collections, it only seems natural that Marc Jacob’s created this total look for Louis Vuitton’s much lauded runway show. You don’t need to don head to toe feathers to partake in this trend. A feathered skirt, a tailored blazer, and a rich, red lip will get you well on your way.

(1) Bumble and Bumble spray de mode, $25, at bumbleandbumble.com; (2) VPL b-fractional bra, $175, at lagarconne.com; (3) Alexander Wang blazer with knit sleeves, $587, at lagarconne.com; (4) Top Shop ostrich feather mini skirt, $90, at topshop.com; (5) Dolce Vita wanda, $69, at shopdolcevita.com; (6) Anne Fontaine kessy belt, $495, for info see annefontaine.com; (7) Juliette Jake crocodile wrap and wrap clutch, $495, at intermixonline.com; (8) Laura Mercier caviar dreams nail lacquer, $15, at sephora.com; (9) Tuleste Market lucite cord choker, $55, at shopbop.com; (10) Urban Decay gravity lipstick, $22, at drugstore.com