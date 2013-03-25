Birchbox Founders on Spring’s Top Trends, How to Take Hair from Day to Night

In 2010, Hayley Barna and Katia Beauchamp launched an innovative new platform, Birchbox, to help women discover and enjoy new beauty products—without having to buy them first. Birchbox offers its members a mailing of personalized beauty samples each month, allowing consumers to try new beauty products and buy the full-size versions of the ones they enjoy most.

Business has clearly been booming for the two entrepreneurs, who recently moved into a massive new office space in the Flatiron district of New York. When Orly Shani, The Unexpected Insider, arrived to interview the mini-moguls, she found the office decorated with the brand’s sample products, as well as a few pairs of killer high-top sneakers from Birchbox’s recent collaboration with Nike.

Barna and Beauchamp were as down-to-earth in person as they appear in this latest episode of The Unexpected Insider, and were incredibly eager to weigh in on the latest trends in hair and beauty. In addition to a professed love for teased, grungy hair, Beauchamp also revealed her love of a good statement accessory; The necklace she wears in this episode is from Anthropologie, where she insists she finds all her best jewelry.

Try the Trend! In this episode of The Unexpected Insider, the Birchbox ladies give their thumbs-up and thumbs-down on a variety of of-the-instant trends, one of them being peplum, a look that’s been a big hit both on and off the runways for the past two seasons.

Not only is the look a big trend among celebrities and fashion insiders, a peplum waist is flattering on nearly all shapes: The flare around the middle helps accentuate curves while also hiding trouble areas. Designers like Alice + Olivia and Rebecca Taylor have been particularly savvy in creating figure-friendly, peplum looks, as well as budget-friendly online label ASOS. If a peplum-waist dress is too much of a commitment, you can also fake the look with a peplum-waist top layered over a simple pencil skirt!