Bipartisan Dating: Must We Hide What We Believe?

Everyone knows it’s impolite to discuss politics and religion with strangers. So of course it’s not the first bit of conversation you are likely to bring up on a blind date or a semi-private date via online introduction.

In fact a recent study, titled “Do bedroom eyes wear political glasses? The role of politics in human mate attraction” discovered online daters are more likely to admit being “heavy set” than they’re political affiliatio — only 14 percent of online daters even included “political interests” in their profile while 17 percent admit to carrying a few extra pounds. And politics ranked at the bottom of the list of interests as number 23 out of 27.

Further proof was discovered byKlofstad and co-authors Peter Hatemi and Rose McDermott, who collected data from a random sampling of 2,944 profiles from 313 randomly selected zip codes off a popular dating site in the fall of 2009.Huffington Post reports their results:

Few individuals were willing to express a definitive political preference. Of those who listed politics as an interest, the majority — 57 percent — reported that their politics were “middle of the road.”

Women were 8 percent less likely to report being interested in politics.

A higher income, education and degree of civil engagement (i.e., volunteerism) increased the likelihood of listing politics as an interest.

Older daters and those with higher education levels were more willing to express a definitive political preference, such as “very liberal” or “ultra conservative.”

People just aren’t willing to come out of the political closet but we probably didn’t need a study to tell us that. Why would you want to limit your dating pool by potentially alienating them through polarizing topics or views? But the more important question is this the right thing to do?

Dating experts are on opposite sides of the fence here.Laurie Davis, an online dating coach and founder of the dating consulting serviceeFlirt Expert, advises keeping mum on your political preference untilat least the fourth date, “unless you feel incredibly passionate about it.” While online dating consultantDavid Evans disagrees saying,”I’m all for including political preferences. I’m a liberal and this might be a generalization, but I think that what it comes down to is that Democrats are different from Republicans.” (Hey, tell that to James Carville and Mary Matalin.)