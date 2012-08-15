Want: Bing Bang Pendant Necklace

Fall is the perfect season to get into layered jewelry. Picture this: lightweight military jackets, cable-knit sweaters, plaid shirts and button-downs with a cozy, androgynous vibe. The perfect contrast comes in the form of dainty jewelry in a myriad of metallics. Accessorizing becomes simple and chic with a collection of neutral pieces that can be mixed and matched effortlessly.

We’re loving Bing Bang’s urban-girl aesthetic, and right now we have our eyes on this pendant necklace. It may be small, but layered chains and the juxtaposition of rose gold, silver and gold-plated tones ensures that this tiny piece still makes an impact. It’s a wear-all kind of purchase — buy it, and you never have to take it off.

Bing Bang Petite Pendulum Necklace, $85, at Charm & Chain

