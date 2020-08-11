Bindi Irwin Is Pregnant & Her Late Father Steve Irwin Would’ve Been ‘So Proud’ to Be a Grandpa

Cause of celebration. Bindi Irwin is pregnant with Chandler Powell’s baby, and her late father Steve Irwin would’ve been “so proud” to be a father. Bindi announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, August 11, with an Instagram photo of her and her husband holding a baby-sized Australia Zoo uniform.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Bindi wrote in the caption. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

She continued, “Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️”

Chandler also announced the news on his Instagram with a post on how becoming a dad will be the “highlight” of his life. “We’re going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021. Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life,” he wrote. “I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

After Bindi and Chandler’s news, Bindi’s mother, Terri Irwin, took to her Twitter to congratulate the couple on their milestone. In her tweet, Terri also expressed how her late husband would’ve been proud of their daughter becoming a mom. “This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby!” Terri tweeted with a photo of her, Bindi and Chandler holding a baby-sized Australia Zoo shirt. “Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud.”

Bindi and Chandler’s baby announcement comes four months after the couple married in a secret ceremony at the Australia Zoo, which the Irwin family owns. The wedding came hours before Australia enforced a lockdown amid the current health crisis.

“We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe,” Bindi wrote on her Instagram at the time. “We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos.”

In her post, Bindi revealed that she and her family lit a candle in her dad’s memory. Steve, who was best known as The Crocodile Hunter, died on September 6, 2004 from a stingray attack.

“Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history, “Bindi wrote. “Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!”