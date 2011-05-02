Bin Laden Is Dead, The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: 5/2/11

It would be a vast understatement to say that a lot has gone down in the Middle East in the last 24 hours. On Sunday night, President Obama made an unprecedented, impromptu speech to announce that the most wanted criminal in the world, Osama Bin Laden, has been killed. To add to the commotion, couple this news with the reports that Gadaffi’s son, Saif al-Arab, was also killed by NATO forces over the weekend. Ironically enough, May 1 also marked the 8th anniversary of “mission accomplished” in Iraq. Read on for details and other news you need to know this Monday.

Osama Bin Laden, the man at the top of the US most wanted list, has been killed by US personnel. According to reports, the US is in possession of Bin Laden’s body. He was killed in a mansion outside Islamabad. As the Al-Qaeda leader and man responsible for the 9/11 attacks, Bin Laden’s death is a huge win for the US. (BBC)

The NATO attacks that killed Gaddafi’s son and three grandchildren was actually aimed at the Libyan leader’s home, not his family. NATO denied targeting any individuals, insisting that it was only interested in attacking the military command structure. Stephen Hadley, former national security adviser in the Bush administration, warned that the assassination of Gaddafi could prove counterproductive: “The narrative we want to come out of this is that the Libyan people overthrew a dictator not that we came in and toppled a despot…What we really want him to do is to leave or to die at a Libyan hand, not an American hand.” (UK Guardian)

In lighter news, the White House Correspondent’s Dinner took place this weekend. It was a chance for Obama to poke fun at a lot of the Donald Trump nonsense that has been going on in the past few weeks. Watch the hilarious roast below. (Washington Post)