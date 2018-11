Spruce up your shoe collection with a pair of menswear-inspired boots by Billy Reid this holiday season. The designer recently announced his plan to debut a women’s shoe collection after his great success in men’s footwear. The collection will offer a high-heel boot, a riding boot and an ankle bootie ($495 – $795) with plans for expansion come Spring 2010. These feminine creations are made in Italy and will include several pumps and wedges, just in time for spring!

[WWD]