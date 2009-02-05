Billy Reid: A Gentleman and a Designer

Last night found me braving the sub zero weather to check out the new(ish) Billy Reid store on Bond Street. Although, it was a frigid night, I was instantly warmed when I stepped into the softly lit space decked out in handmade furniture in dark woods and a giant crystal chandelier. After a few sips of the excellent Woodford Reserve bourbon and a couple of bites of the Mercat-catered tapas, I was thoroughly defrosted and ready to mingle.

Billy Reid’s designs are, to put it succinctly, EXACTLY what I would want my cool, downtown, grandfather-cardigan-sporting boyfriend to wear if I were, in fact, dating such a man. Comprised of plaid button-down shirts, wool jackets, soft printed tees, vests, corduroy blazers, and one ridiculously plush cableknit navy sweater, Reid’s men’s collection is spot-on. I would shop there for my aforementioned imaginary BF just so I could borrow his clothes.

Luckily for the womenfolk, Reid also designs a small women’s collection that is equally well-executed, with a vintage, slightly old-fashioned feel. When I met the man himself, he disclosed plans of a new shoe collection for women with an aesthetic that is decidedly akin to the clothing.

“We’re doing rugged boots that will take a long time to break in, along with some sexier shapes. We wanted to combine both for the collection,” Reid explained to me in his lilting Southern accent. I don’t know if it was the prospect of a new shoe collection, the warm atmosphere in the store, the furniture Reid built with his own hands, or the bourbon, but I found myself reluctant to leave–no easy feat for a party to accomplish in the dead of winter on a Wednesday night.

Well played, Billy Reid. The man of many talents can make furniture, design interiors, cut a mean jacket, and play host with the most–pretty impressive, indeed.

Billy Reid, 54 Bond Street, nr. Bowery, 212 598-9335.