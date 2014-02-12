Yikes: Billy Ray Cyrus’ Sad New Rap Video Features Twerking Girls and Weed

Miley Cyrus’ worst nightmare may have just come true with dad Billy Ray‘s new twist on his 1992 classic hit “Achy Breaky Heart,” cleverly called “Achy Breaky 2.” The 52-year-old country singer has clearly learned a thing or two from his rebellious daughter, and he’s looking to capitalize on it in this not-to-be-missed new (and, frankly, disturbing) video.

MORE: Yes, Topless Photos of Miley Have Emerged

The semi-desperate clip features a random intro by Larry King, and tons of basically naked females twerking and smoking hookahs.

Buck 22 (whoever he is) is also featured in the, um, interesting video and refers to Billy Ray as “BRC” and mentions his daughter’s name when he raps “Miley keeps on twerkin,’ daddy’s dong is werkin’” as Billy Ray follows that line by shouting “wrecking ball!”

Yikes, indeed.