Billy Porter Was High-Key the Best Dressed Throughout All of London Fashion Week

It is absolutely no secret that Billy Porter is the sartorial icon none of us deserve. The actor consistently shows up to parties and red carpet events wearing elaborate, inspirational and beautiful ensembles that break barriers and prove gender norms are—pardon my French—absolute bullshit. Billy Porter’s London Fashion Week Spring 2020 street style is just another absolutely perfect example of how incredible the actor’s fashion choices are. While there were so many amazing street style looks at London Fashion Week, I have to give it up for Porter, who high-key was the best dressed person throughout the entirety of the week. If you don’t believe me, take a gander below, as I go through each and every one of his jaw-dropping ensembles.

Cool, right, yeah—Is that a feather hat?! Billy Porter has blessed us all with this first look. A pink blazer and feathered hat paired with his signature thick-rimmed glasses make for one hell of a street style outfit. Catch me swooning about this for days!!!

OK, Billy, I see you with even more feathers. The actor attended the Fashion for Relief event at London Fashion Week looking like the chicest bird I’ve ever seen. Fly me away, Billy.

Then! We! Have! This!!! This street style look Billy Porter is sporting is everything to me. I don’t even know where to begin on this one, so I’ll just point out the bandana on the actor’s head. Plus, those red pants?! We stan. Also, can someone hook me up with Porter’s sunglasses? Because those are too cute to be real, and I need them.

I just have three words for this steamy ensemble from the Virgin Voyages capsule collection launch event: Fuck. Me. Up. Is it hot in here, or is it just Billy Porter’s legs peeking through those fishnet tights?

And, here’s a little close-up of the same outfit featuring Porter’s bag. Someone pay him, or I will raise some hell!

Next, we have this toned down ensemble (Wild that this is “toned down” for Billy Porter.) featuring a navy trench and your-grandma-at-church hat. Hi, yes, I love it—full stop.

OK, now I can talk about the mustard dress of my fashion fantasies. Billy Porter sat front row at the Roksanda runway show wearing this Roksanda dress. Porter looks like he’s ready to be the host of a Circque du Soleil-themed episode of Pose, and I’m very into it.

Finally, we have the pièce de résistance of Billy Porter’s London Fashion Week street style: this damn look from the front row of the Richard Quinn runway show. Yes, the actor is wearing a top hat with a feather in it, and yes, those are hot pink gloves. I think it’s safe to say that Billy Porter can do no wrong sartorially. I will be forever in awe of this man and his beautiful, beautiful ensembles.