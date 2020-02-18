Billy Porter Is the King of London Fashion Week Street Style—Full Stop

Scroll To See More Images

It is absolutely no secret that Billy Porter is the sartorial icon none of us deserve. The actor consistently shows up to parties and red carpet events wearing elaborate, inspirational and beautiful ensembles that break barriers and prove gender norms are—pardon my French—absolute bullshit. Billy Porter’s London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 outfits are just another perfect example of how incredible the actor’s fashion choices are. While there were so many amazing street style looks at London Fashion Week (Seriously. this year has been truly filled with some stunning street style looks), I have to give it up for Porter, who high-key was the best dressed person throughout the entirety of the week. If you don’t believe me, take a gander below, as I go through each and every one of his jaw-dropping ensembles.

Of course, Billy Porter began London Fashion Week on a high note. Sitting front row at the Matty Bovan Fall/Winter 2020 show, the actor and singer blessed us all with a stunning black and white ensemble. Featuring a sleek blazer, black tulle and high-as-the-heavens white platform boots, Billy Porter’s first LFW outfit was an absolute dream.

The next day, Porter was once again front row—this time at the Richard Quinn Fall/Winter 2020 show. Wearing a Richard Quinn look from Fall/Winter 2019, Porter proved why he deserves his street style maven title. The floral blazer worn by the actor was totally gorgeous and the perfect statement piece added to the all-black ensemble.

For his third front row look (but definitely not his last), Billy Porter wore an absolutely iconic Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya ensemble. The outfit was—surprise surprise—for the Tommy Hilfiger show, and it couldn’t have been a more perfect choice to ring in the newest collection. Snake print continues to trend, and Billy Porter is right on board.

Then, Billy Porter created a more business-like look for the JW Anderson Fall/Winter 2020 show. A sleek turtleneck, dark green jacket and maximalist loafers? This look is all I want to wear to any boardroom meeting ever—the perfect mix of street style and professionalism.

Always one to out-do himself with every single outfit, Billy Porter stepped out on the streets of London in a classic trench, abstract maxi skirt and asymmetrical hat. Is there anything this man can’t wear? (The answer will always be no.) The London streets are better for having been walked on by Billy Porter and his incredible ensembles.