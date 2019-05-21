I’m Honestly Living for Billy Porter’s Pussybow Look at the GLSEN Respect Awards

Scroll To See More Images

Ever since his stunning cape look at the 2019 Golden Globes and drop-dead gorgeous tuxedo dress at the 2019 Oscars, my eyes have been glued to Billy Porter, anxiously awaiting what he might wear next. The performer has sartorial chops unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and I’m very, very here for it. He consistently pushes boundaries, mixes masculine and feminine silhouettes and, on Monday, at the GLSEN Respect Awards, Billy Porter donned an ensemble with which I am whole-heartedly obsessed.

Porter posed for the cameras in a gorgeous cream and white suit featuring perhaps the prettiest pussybow of all time. The look gave me total Austin Powers vibes—but all too perfect for 2019. Porter went with a bit of a 1970s theme, but kept it, of course, effortlessly cool and sleek. Mixing the masculine aspects of the cream jacket with the feminine blouse and pussybow, this outfit is a sartorial win.

Porter attended the GLSEN Respect Awards with his cast-mates from FX drama Pose, which was honored with the Champions Award. For context, the GLSEN Respect Awards were introduced back in 2004 by GLSEN (an education organization which seeks to create safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ+ youth) to honor student leaders, influencers, educators and corporations who have been role models within the community—making impacts on the lives of LGBTQ+ youth. A champion of LGBTQ+ youth and fashion, Porter is truly the one to watch.

Not only did Porter attend the GLSEN Respect Awards this week, over the weekend, he also stunned at the 78th Annual Peabody Awards in New York. Wearing a Celestino Couture gown and gorgeous wig, Porter took my freakin’ breath away. Give all the awards to Billy Porter, please.

Seriously, each and every look Porter sports is instantly iconic. His sartorial eloquence is everything I could hope for in a celebrity. If you haven’t been paying attention to Porter (and all of his incredible ensembles), consider this your wake up call.