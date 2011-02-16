Billy Joel and Katie Lee Split After Five Years of Marriage

Billy Joel (age 60) just released an official statement that he and his wife Katie Lee (age 27) are splitting up after five years of marriage.

Rumors speculating fashion designer Yigal Azrouel‘s relationship with Katie Lee influencing the couple’s decision to split were quickly thwarted. According to US Weekly, the couple sited, “distance” as their reason for divorce.

In their statement, the couple also mentioned their hopes to, “remain caring friends with admiration and respect for each other.” Billy Joel has been divorced twice before and seems to be a very courteous ex; Joel’s ex-wife Christie Brinkley and Joel remained good friends– good enough for Brinkley to attend Joel and Lee’s wedding in 2004.

