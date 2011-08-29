Billowing Muffin-Tops Be Gone: Bonobos’ New Sport Shirts

Sad as I am to see summer wind to a close, I like many of you cannot wait to break out my fall wardrobe, especially thanks to my favorite new online retailer Bonobos! The menswear brand made famous for their anti “khaki-diaper-butt” pants have branched out, or should I say up into shirting with a dapper new line of sport shirts in fabrics for just about every occasion. In keeping with their fashionably-fitting agenda, Bonobos shirts create a seemingly tailored look, eliminating the all too familiar “billowing muffin-top” phenomenon seen in competing brands. These shirts are perfect for the modern gentleman, offering practically personalized fits at unbeatable prices.

Worried about finding your proper size? Lucky for you, Bonobos is paving the way in online retail customer service, offering fast, free shipping and returns on every order, so you can try as many sizes and colors as your little heart desires; if you don’t like it, send it back without paying a single cent. Call or email one of the brand’s “fit ninjas” about sizing questions and they’ll be happy to assist you in all of your sartorial pursuits. Those of you in New York can also schedule an appointment at the Bonobos showroom, where a fit ninja will cater to your every beck and call.

Check out the gallery to see some of my fall favorites, and head over to the Bonobos website for a little retail therapy.