Billionaire Watch: Dasha Zhukova and Roman Abramovich Live a Charmed Life Complete With Yachts, Private Planes and a Security Detail

Dasha Zhukova is one of our favorite style setters—and with good reason. The 31-year-old Russian beauty has had a great deal of influence in the fashion industry as the co-founder of brand Kova & T, as well as her former gig as editor-in-chief of Pop, founder of Garage magazine, not to mention her presence on the international art scene. She also always has a good-looking man on her arm—her partner and father of her two children—billionaire Roman Abramovich. Here, everything you need to know about the illustrious duo including how many yachts they own, where they live, and just how big their security detail is.

Name: Roman Abramovich

Age: Abramovich is 46-years-old. Zhukova is 31.

Worth: Abramovich is worth an estimated $12.7 billion. Yes, you read that correctly. He is one of the richest men in the world. He ranks as the 107th richest man in the world on Forbes’ Billionaires list. Zhukova comes from a wealth family–her father is a oil magnate and arms dealer.

Background: How exactly did Abramovich become one of the richest men in the world? At four years old his parents passed away and he was raised by his extended family. During his time in the army, he sold stolen gasoline and made enormous profits. This fueled his desire for more, and after receiving a generous wedding gift from his first wife’s parents, he began to get involved in the black market. He made a fortune smuggling contraband goods in the late 1980s, and then got involved in the plastic toy business. He has had many ventures throughout his career. These days, he’s a key player in the oil industry, and the owner of the prestigious Chelsea Football Club.

Residences: Here’s where it gets interesting: Abramovich has some major real estate in his portfolio. Perhaps his most impressive spread is the 70-acre estate on St. Bart’s, which he snagged for a cool $90 million. He also owns a villa on the French Riviera that was once home to the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. He has a 14,300-square-foot house with 11 bedrooms on 200 acres in Colorado that he bought for $36.4 million, and a mansion in London worth over $100 million. The couple’s primary residence is an estate in Moscow.

Yachts: This billionaire has an affinity for massive yachts, like Eclipse (pictured above). It is over 540 feet long and cost an estimated $300 million to build. It is supposedly the second largest private yacht in the world, and it features multiple helipads, a swimming pool, and a personal submarine. It is currently valued at over a billion dollars. He owns four other yachts as well.

Private Planes: Naturally, the duo only fly private—in a Boeing 767 which is known as “The Bandit.” Abramovich customized it entirely to his specifications. Additionally, he has an Airbus A340, another relatively large plane, in his fleet.

Security: Considering just how rich Abramovich is, chances are, he’s made a lot of enemies on his rise to the top. So, he always travels with extensive security—rumored to be a 40 person team. They are referred to as his “private army.”

Art: Abramovich’s extensive art collection includes Triptych by Francis Bacon which he bought for $86.3 million as well as Pablo Picasso’s Nude, Green Leaves, and Bust, which is worth $106.5 million. Considering Zhukova has a contemporary art gallery in Russia, it’s clear that this is a shared passion of theirs.

New Year’s Eve Party: Every year, the couple hosts a swanky bash at their St. Bart’s Villa. This past year Kings of Leon perform, and guests included Sean Combs, Calvin Klein, and Vera Wang.