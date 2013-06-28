Billionaire Hobby To Try: Classic Yacht Racing

Hobbies for your Average Joe include everything from golf to collecting stamps. Billionaires, though, are anything but average, and either are their favorite hobbies. Whether they are finding a way to climb Mount Everest or collecting antique clocks, their pastimes are often extreme and just a bit quirky. The latest hobby du jour for the mega-rich including the Soros family and Gary Gregory, the founder of Sirius Software, is classic yacht racing. It is certainly expensive, but those that love it say there isn’t anything as rewarding as the process of restoring a classic boat combined with the adrenaline rush that comes with racing it. Here, out tips for how to get in on the game.

Try it first. Like most hobbies that are expensive, you should probably give it a try before investing in it. Several charter companies around the US specialize in classic yachts. Our pick to charter? The Weather, built in 1958 and the 1962 America’s Cup winner. For more information visit americascupcharters.com.

Find the right boat. Seek out a yacht broker with experience in classic yachts to help you through the process. One of the best is Cannell Payne & Page based in Rockport, Maine. Expect to pay a premium on classic yachts that have already been expertly restored, versus those that need your tender loving care. Keep in mind while you are shopping that a classic yacht is typically defined as a yacht built before 1970.

Restoration takes the right people. Companies have sprouted up specializing in restoring classic yachts, but keep in mind that it can be a time consuming process. You may need to find specialists for structural and strengthening work, hull repairs, and the interiors.

Befriend fellow classic yacht enthusiasts. There are groups dedicated to bringing together classic yacht enthusiasts. The Classic Yacht Association, started in 1969 and with members around the world, is a great place to start. Another organization is the Classic Yacht Restoration Guild.

Enter the race. There are several major classic yacht races around the world. The Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta takes place from April 17 to April 22 and the Corinthian Classic Yacht Regatta takes place from August 10 to August 11.

