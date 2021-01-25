Billie Eilish Looked Like A Literal Disco Ball In Her ‘Vanity Fair’ Spread

Scroll To See More Images

I only have one real resolution that I’m sticking to this year: Wear more sparkles. I’m usually a fan of wearing all black, all the time, so this is proving to be a quite a challenge. Luckily, Billie Eilish’s blingy March 2021 Vanity Fair shoot is giving me major motivation to embrace all things glitzy—and if you’ve yet to see the pics, prepare to feel the same.

As if I couldn’t love her style any more, Eilish was serving me disco ball realness in this ‘fit, featured within her VF spread. The 19-year-old is always known for pushing style limits, and although Burberry is typically a fairly understated brand, they really turned up the edge (and the crystal count!) for Eilish. The entire look—which is either a two-piece shorts and top set or a romper, I can’t say for sure—is basically the crystalized version of chainmail. Sparkle on sparkle on sparkle, with a metallic silver mani for good measure. Oh, and Burberry-branded crew socks to dress it all down in classic Billie fashion.

If you swipe through the photos to see Eilish’s other VF ensembles, you’ll notice that everything she’s wearing is totally blinged-out, all the way up to her ears. It looks as though she’s paired a large ear climber with a dangling earring on a mid-ear piercing, and while it’s definitely unconventional, it’s also super chic.

While I might not wear an entirely sparkly look any time soon, there are parts of this look that I will be stealing ASAP, namely the jewelry vibes. Ear cuffs and climbers may look badass, but they’re actually painless and require literally *zero* maintenance. They’re a no-fuss way to make any outfit look instantly more glamorous, and Eilish’s look is definitely inspiring me to step up my accessory game.

If you want to copy Eilish’s look for less, I’ve rounded up a few especially glam, blingy earrings that I’ll be wearing while I save up for the ones that Eilish actually wore from BULGARI and Chopard’s high jewelry lines. Keep reading for that diamond drip (without the actual-diamond price tags!).

This over-the-top climber is probably the least-subtle option on this list, but don’t let that stop you from styling it this season. This baby is so attention-grabbing, even the friends and co-workers you Zoom with will take notice.

Why wear one ear cuff when you can wear two? This mismatched set is perfect for those who love to wear pieces that are a little more out-of-the-box, and the bling is definitely Eilish-approved.

Maybe the most simple option on this list, this cuff from Melinda Maria is about to be your new wear-everywhere jewelry item. Stack it with the rest of your shimmery jewelry or wear it alone for a more low-key look. You don’t even need a piercing!

These Zaxie fringe earrings are definitely comparable to Eilish’s amount of bling, but priced at under $75, you’ll look super luxe without breaking the bank. Now you just need an invite to somewhere fancy!