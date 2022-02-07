Billie Eilish Just Subtly Shaded Travis Scott For Not ‘Taking Care’ of His Astroworld Fans

During a recent concert in Atlanta, Billie Eilish stopped the show to ask a fan if they needed an inhaler after spotting their visible struggle to breathe from the stage. If this sparks memories of the tragedy of Travis Scott’s Astroworld, well, it did for the 20-year-old pop singer too.

“I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” Eilish said. Several videos were posted on social media that showed Eilish reassuring the crowd. She quickly mobilized and paused her performance until a member of the crew provided an inhaler to the fan—a stark contrast to the incompetent management that occurred at Scott’s Astroworld event in Houston, Texas in November 2021. The devastating event resulted in the deaths of ten individuals, including a nine-year-old boy.

“Guys, give her some time,” Eilish said at her concert. “Don’t crowd. Relax— we’re good. We’re taking care of our people, hold on.” After directly addressing the individual again, Eilish encouraged the entire crowd to do what they needed to do in order to be happy and healthy. She invited everyone to take a deep breath and “be in the moment” with her before continuing the show.

This isn’t the first time Eilish has stopped a performance to check in with her fans. In 2018, she ceased singing her hit pop song, “Ocean Eyes,” when an audience member nearly passed out. Without hesitation, the singer gave a water bottle to the unwell individual.

“We’re all just passing out over here,” shouted another fan. Eilish asked, “What can I do to help?” before throwing more water bottles into the crowd and asking everyone to share. “I care about you guys so much. I need you to be OK,” she said at the time. “We’re not going to keep going until she’s good.”

The most recent event happened when Eilish was performing at State Farm Arena as part of her “Happier Than Ever” world tour, which began in early February 2022.

Other artists have since made public statements about the Astroworld event, expressing condolences and a need to protect their fans. Singer SZA halted her concert shortly after the deadly show in November when someone had fainted. “Way more water,” SZA said to the staff. “My personal water. Bring all the water—I don’t care… every last one. Some may think, ‘Hey people pass out all the time.’ But people don’t die at concerts all the time,” she said.