Billie Eilish Sings in Spanish With Rosalía on ‘Lo Vas a Olvidar’ & the Lyrics Are So Haunting

Their long-awaited collaboration is finally here, and fans already can’t wait to see Billie Eilish and Rosalía’s “Los Vas A Olvidar” lyrics in English. The song mostly features verses sung in Spanish by both pop stars, but don’t worry if you don’t understand— you’ll be able to find fully translated lyrics up ahead.

But first, let’s get into what the artists have said about the song. While Billie Eilish and Rosalía teased their collaboration for months, “Los Vas A Olvidar” still had a surprise in store for fans when it was released on Thursday, January 21. The song was written for HBO’s Euphoria, and unexpectedly featured Eilish, 19, singing some of her verses in Spanish.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the “everything i wanted” singer revealed that Rosalía coached her when they began working on the Spanish lyrics. “I don’t really know what I’m saying so I’m not enunciating in the same way I would with my own stuff,” she explained, noting that Rosalía “was coaching me as I was doing it but it was a whole new world.”

“She just opened a little channel in me that I hadn’t tried out before. Obviously, a lot of it is in Spanish, which I think is so important,” Eilish continued. “I remember when we were writing the song, [Rosalía] said something about like “it should be in English” and I was like “no, no no, it should be in Spanish, it’s so beautiful.” She told me what the lyrics mean and then it meant even more ‘cause I was like, that’s beautiful and the delivery’s beautiful and the emotion is beautiful and it was really fun.”

The Los Angeles native went on to describe how “Los Vas A Olvidar,” which was produced by her brother and frequent collaborator FINNEAS, went through a “rare” production process. “The time I heard it when it was done I was just like “this is so weird.” I don’t feel like I’ve heard a song that sounds like this,” Eilish said, adding, ” I do feel like it’s weird and different.”

Read on ahead for Billie Eilish and Rosalía’s “Los Vas A Olvidar” lyrics in English.

Verse 1

Tell me if you still miss me

Tell me if you still don’t forgive me

What will you do with all this poison? Nothing good

Tell me if you still miss me

Chorus

Will you forget it? Can you let it go? Can you let it go?

Will you forget it? Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Will you forget it? Can you let it go? Can you let it go?

Will you forget it? Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Interlude

Isn’t good

And that’s it

Ah, kisses, hahaha

Take care, please

Verse 2

Tell me you still don’t regret it

Tell me if there’s still something in common left

The time that’s lost doesn’t come back

Give me a kiss and bring me down from the cross

Chorus

Will you forget it? Can you let it go? Can you let it go?

Will you forget it? Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Will you forget it? Can you let it go? Can you let it go?

Will you forget it? Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Bridge

Ay, ay

Ay, ay, ay, ah-ah

Outro

Love cannot be measured steadily

One day I am a God and the next I can break

I needed to go ’cause I needed to know you don’t need me

You reap what you sow, but it seems like you don’t even see me

Love cannot be measured steadily

One day I am a God and the next I can break

You say it to me like it’s something I have any choice in

If I wasn’t important, then why would you waste all your poison?