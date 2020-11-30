Billie Eilish Just Clapped Back at Trolls Who Said She ‘Got Fat’ in That Tank Top Photo

In her annual Vanity Fair interview, Billie Eilish responded to the fat-shaming she received over a tank top photo that went viral in October. One tweet in particular drew criticism from fans of the 18-year-old singer: “In 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body,” it read. Now, Eilish is finally putting that body-shamer in their place.

“There’s this picture of me running from my car to my brother’s front door on like a 110 degree day in a tank top,” Eilish told Vanity Fair in a video interview shared on Monday, November 30. “And people were like, ‘Damn, Billie got fat!’ And I’m like, ‘Nope, this is how I look, you’ve just never seen it before!'” The Grammy-winner is known for wearing baggy clothes, which she has spoken out about having a preference for due to her experiences with body-shamers. The tank-top day was an exception—but her response clearly lets the haters know that she’s comfortable in her own skin.

This isn’t the first time Eilish has clapped back at body-shamers, either. In March, the songwriter kicked off her Where Do We Go? World Tour with a short film titled “NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY,” where she took off her shirt to deliver a powerful message. “Do you know me? Do you really know me?” Eilish said in the film. “You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others; some people use it to shame me.”

She continued, “So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move. Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?”

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut,” she concluded. “Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?”