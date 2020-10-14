Billie Eilish Just Shut Down Haters for Body-Shaming Her Over That Tank Top Photo

Days after photos of her wearing a tank top first surfaced, Billie Eilish responded to body shamers who criticized her appearance in the tight-fitting top. The 18-year-old singer is usually spotted wearing baggy clothes (which she has even expressed her preference for in the past), causing many of Eilish’s fans to be surprised by her new look photographed on October 12. At the time, plenty of followers only had nice things to say—but one Twitter user didn’t. The hater shared a harsh message: “In 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body,” they wrote in a now-viral tweet.

Most of Eilish’s fans rushed to the “I Wanna End Me” singer’s defense. “To anyone who is body shaming Billie Eilish please stop putting unrealistic beauty standards on women,” wrote one Twitter user. She doesn’t deserve that and no one else deserves that either. Billie is and will always be beautiful please stop judging her.” Another added, “Body-shaming Billie Eilish is the main reason she wears baggy clothes. This s—t is just weird and objectively wrong. She looks beautiful and most importantly, healthy.”

It didn’t take long for Eilish to address the trolls for herself. Shortly after the mean tweet went viral, the “Bad Guy” star took to Instagram to re-share an Instagram Reel by YouTuber Chizi Duru. “Y’all gotta start normalizing real bodies, OK?” Duru can be heard saying in the clip. “Not everybody has a wagon behind them, OK? Guts are normal—they’re normal. Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn’t real.”

This isn’t the first time Eilish has spoken out against body-shamers. In March, the songwriter kicked off her Where Do We Go? World Tour with a short film titled “NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY,” where she stripped down to her bra to deliver a powerful message. “Do you know me? Do you really know me?” Eilish said in the short film. “You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others; some people use it to shame me.”

She went on to add, “So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move. Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?”

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut,” she concluded. “Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?” May the trolls keep asking themselves that same question.