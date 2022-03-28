Billie Eilish Is Dressed To Kill In A Gucci Gown At The Oscars

Scroll To See More Images

The Oscars have a long-standing history of dramatic glamor and gowns among Hollywood’s elite, 94 years to be exact. Tonight was no exception. The 94th annual Academy Awards kicked off with the usual glitz and fanfare. At the center of the evening’s drama was Billie Eilish’s Oscars 2022 look: a massive Gucci gown.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, attended the 2022 Oscars as young fashion icons, but more importantly as performers and Academy Award nominees. The duo received a Best Original Song nomination for No Time Die the title and theme from the 2021 James Bond film. Though this is the first Academy Award nomination for the seven-time Grammy winner, it won’t be her first performance at the Oscars. Eilish sang a rendition of Yesterday by The Beatles during the 2020 Oscars “In Memoriam” segment.

Billie Eilish may have No Time To Die, but she certainly dressed to kill. Everyone’s favorite Gen-Z alternative pop star took her usual gothic fashion to the red carpet. While she usually often opts for menswear-inspired suits, she broke her causal streak with a multi-layered ruffled Gucci dress, its train spilling beautifully like a puddle around her feet. Billie Eilish doesn’t go full glam too often, but when she does it’s very memorable.

It’s not surprising that Billie Eilish wore Gucci on the red carpet for her first Oscars nomination as the singer is a Gucci brand ambassador. She even partnered with Gucci to create a limited edition vinyl for her latest album Happier Than Ever. Eilish has been known to wear full ‘fits embellished with the Gucci logo, but her Oscars red carpet gown had all the flair of the brand without a single interlocking “G”.

Eilish is known for extending the narrative of her clothing to her hair and makeup choices. You probably remember her incredible Marilyn Monroe-style blonde hair at the Met Gala that perfectly matched her Oscar de la Renta ball gown—a head-to-toe princess moment. Her blonde hair was a rare departure from the wilder hairstyles the singer usually rocks. From neon green roots, bright blue locks to full-on space buns, Billie Eilish is known for making her the main focus of her red carpet looks.

This year, the singer kept things more simple matched her Gucci dress to her jet black hair which was parted with side-swept bangs (I’m sensing the return of the side part and the death of the middle part). She completed the look with gothic star rings on both hands and simple earrings. There was no need to add a necklace because the dramatic off-the-shoulder bust of the dress contrasted beautifully with her bare collarbones.

The overall darkness of Billie Eilish’s look for the Academy Awards matches the dark tone of her nominated song and she did an excellent job setting the mood for her performance. There is no question that Eilish will have many more red carpet appearances—and maybe even a few more Oscar nominations in the coming years. We can’t wait to see what else she writes and of course, wears.