Billie Eilish’s Oscars Performance Included the Most Bittersweet Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Scroll To See More Images

Pop’s latest phenom has had a busy start to the new year: First, her night at the Grammys, and now, Billie Eilish’s Oscars 2020 performance can be added to her list of achievements too. Fans of the rising Los Angelino knew they could expect a performance right up Eilish’s loping, left-of-center alley—after all, it’s this very sound that set her apart to win a whopping five Grammys in one night late last month. While the L.A. talent only turned 18 a few months ago, it seems there’s nothing stopping her from stealing the show on film’s biggest night just as she did music’s biggest night. Tonight’s performance at the Oscars just goes to prove so.

Billie Eilish, who made Grammys history as the youngest artist nominated for every top category last month, took to the Dolby Theatre stage on Sunday, Feb. 9 to perform “Yesterday” by none other than The Beatles. Her gentle rendition showed off her raw vocals with little other than piano backing by her brother, Finneas. It was a bittersweet fit for the Oscars as she sang it during the In Memoriam section of the show. As expected, her performance included an homage to a Los Angeles legend gone too soon: Kobe Bryant.

The NBA star, 41, passed on Jan. 26 in a fatal helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. The Oscars honored the basketball legend with a photo and quote as Billie performed on stage: “Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going. Put one foot in front of the other, smile and just keep on rolling,” the quote read.