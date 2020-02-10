Thank You to Billie Eilish For Giving Us the Best Reaction Meme of the Oscars

Not only is she this year’s breakthrough star; she’s also our unexpected meme queen. Billie Eilish’s Oscars 2020 meme reaction to Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph was GIF-folder-fodder for even the best of us. The 18-year-old attended the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 9, and while seated in the audience of the Hollywood, California’s Dolby Theatre, she couldn’t hide a particularly hilarious face from the Oscars’ camera crew. We can already see ourselves copying it on the daily.

While comedians Kristen Wigg and Maya Rudolph took to the stage to present awards for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design, they took some time—as always—to deliver a funny bit. They were “acting” while presenting their two categories, and Billie had the most priceless reaction. Cameras cut to a face that showed the epitome of confusion. Or disgust? Maybe annoyance. Really, the applications for this reaction are endless!

Quick to respond as always, Oscars 2020 audiences on the Twitterverse are throwing in their own reactions to the moment already. “It’s ok Billie Eilish, I *also* didn’t like that bit,” wrote actress and producer, Katy Stoll. Meanwhile, editor of the New York Times‘ Arts Section, Gilbert Cruz, makes a hilarious point with his use of Billie’s reaction: “When I see myself on camera.”

His application of the meme also brings up an important question—was Billie showing off some serious stank face thanks to Kristen and Maya’s skit, or did she just happen to catch a glimpse of herself on the screen and cringe? Many of us can understand that latter point; I mean, who actually enjoys seeing their face projected to thousands of screens (unless you’re, say, the biggest trooper Leonardo DiCaprio).

The jury’s still out on why Billie made that face, but we’ll be enjoying it tonight and long beyond her performance. Billie is also an Oscars 2020 artist of the night. She will sing a cover of an important song during the “In Memoriam” segment, honoring basketball legend Kobe Bryant, among others.