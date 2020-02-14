Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time to Die’ Lyrics Are Actually So Fitting For a New Bond Theme

Scroll To See More Images

It’s finally here. Fans have been waiting for Billie EIlish’s “No Time to Die” lyrics and meaning ever since she announced she’d be performing the new Bond theme. The track, released Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, serves as the latest in a string of successful themes (hello, Adele’s “Skyfall” and “Writing’s on the Wall” by Sam Smith), for the 25th installment to the bond franchise by the same name, No Time to Die.

Billie originally hinted at her latest effort just ahead of her performance at the Grammys this year, and finally confirmed the opportunity on Jan. 14. In a press statement, Eilish said, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

Her older brother and frequent collaborator FINNEAS also worked on the new track. He added, “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

Together, the pair delivered a song that lets us see Bond in a new light. On “No Time to Die” Billie coos over fragments of the series’ titular pattern, her voice at once phantasmal and sweet. This is a look at 007 after hours—alone, lovelorn, and so caught up in the chase that even the break of death feels too elusive. Who better than our hushed goth-pop princess to bring us there.

Listen to “No Time to Die,” and read on for the lyrics below.

Verse 1

I should have known

I’d leave alone

Just goes to show

That the blood you bleed is just the blood you owe

We were a pair

But I saw you there

Too much to bear

You were my life, but life is far away from fair

Was I stupid to love you?

Was I reckless to help?

Was it obvious to everybody else?

Chorus

That I’d fallen for a lie

You were never on my side

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you’ll never see me cry

There’s just no time to die

Verse 2

I let it burn

You’re no longer my concern, mmm

Faces from my past return

Another lesson yet to learn

Chorus (x1)

Refrain

No time to die, mmm

No time to die, ooh

Outro

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you’ll never see me cry

There’s just no time to die