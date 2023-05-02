Billie Eilish Met Gala Look 2023: Gothic Glam In Simone Rocha

Scroll To See More Images

Billie Eilish is becoming a Met Gala regular. The singer has attended the event the last two years and made her third appearance this evening at the 2023 Met Gala, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”. In the past, Billie Eilish has notably been one of the guests to adhere to the theme perfectly. Billie Eilish’s Met Gala Look for 2023 did not disappoint and may even be the singer’s best look yet.

The singer arrived at the steps of the Met in an all-black Simone Rocha ensemble. The look featured a black corseted leotard with a mesh overlay. The mesh piece featured a halter neckline with embroidery and delicate black beading. The mesh overlay draped down on the floor and partially covered the sheer black stockings Eilish wore with it. The stockings include a garter-like trim at the top which gave her outfit a sexy edge.

Billie Eilish wore her hair in a long black braid—a style we haven’t seen from the singer before and wore a classic dark smokey eye makeup look. She kept her hair back with two beaded black clips and a black ribbon tied around the base of her braid.

For accessories, Billie Eilish wore sheer lace black gloves that also featured long beaded tassels. She added a little bit of sparkle with a collection of diamond rings and diamond earrings. To give the look a boost, Eilish wore tall black open-toe platform heels.

In her Vogue live stream interview, Billie Eilish shared additional details about her look. “I’m wearing Simone Rocha. She’s just one of my favorites in the world. She doesn’t custom make anything and I was just like please”.

Luckily, Simone Rocha agreed and created Eilish’s stunning Met Gala look. Overall, the look fit the Karl Lagerfeld theme even if it wasn’t as overtly “Chanel-inspired” as many of the other more obvious Met Gala looks.

In the past, Eilish has used the Met Gala to make a statement. Last year, she wore an entirely upcycled custom dress by Gucci—prioritizing a focus on sustainable design. She was, of course, spot on with the “Gilded Glamour” theme. The dress included a boned corset with a square neckline and a champagne-colored draped skirt. Her arms were covered in unexpected mint green lace sleeves and she added her classic Billie Eilish edge with a black velvet choker.

In 2021, for her first-ever Met Gala appearance, Billie Eilish chose a look, unlike anything she’d ever worn before. The singer wore an Oscar de la Renta tulle ball gown, had her blonde locks styled into a short bob and channeled a classic Marilyn Monroe look (before Kim Kardashian did). Eilish only agreed to wear the Oscar de la Renta gown to the Met Gala if the designer stopped using fur in designs.

In her post-event Instagram caption, Eilish said, “Thank you @oscardelarenta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life. It was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward Oscar de la Renta will be completely fur-free”.

Billie Eilish’s statement-making Met Gala appearances are becoming a regular occurrence and we hope to see her on the steps again next year.