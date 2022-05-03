Billie Eilish’s Gothic ‘Bridgerton’ Look Just Saved The Met Gala

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to Met Gala fashion, Billie Eilish follows the “go big or go home” mantra. The seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer knows a thing or two about a winning look and even though the event is not a competition, Billie Eilish’s Met Gala gala look deserves some kind of award. I’m thinking “actually dressed for the theme and looked the best while doing it” will do just fine.

Billie Eilish truly embodied the gilded glamor theme of this year’s event. Gilded glamor refers to the period between 1870 and 1890 when over-the-top formal fashion was all the rage. The style includes ruffle collars, corset waists and dramatic skirts (very similar to the fashion seen on Bridgerton). The overall aesthetic of gilded glamour couldn’t be farther from Billie Eilish’s style preferences for dark hues, Gucci logos and oversized t-shirts. However, Billie Eilish found a way to take the theme and fit it to her personal aesthetic.

The singer wore a stunning champagne-colored dress to this year’s event that was made entirely of recycled materials. The dress featured a corset bodice, a tell-tale element of gilded age fashion, with soft green paneling. The dress drapes beautifully around Eilish’s hips and accentuated the dramatic slit in the front.

While lots of celebrities had creative interpretations of the gilded glamour theme, Billie Eilish wore a dress that is truly representative of the time period and chose to personalize the theme with her accessories. Instead of wearing evening gloves, Billie Eilish gave the look a gothic-twist with tight finger-less lace sleeves which showed off her collection of heavy-metal rings. She paired her look with sky-high platform heels (that are very 2022) and a choker with diamond detailing. She wore her black hair piled on top of her head in a spunky up-do which grounded the look and related it back to Eilish’s traditional personal style.

This isn’t the first time that Eilish has strayed from her usual outfit choice to fit a theme. You may be surprised to find out that Billie Eilish has only been to the Met Gala once before. Last year, Billie Eilish wore an ultra-feminine Marilyn Monroe-esque gown with short bleach blonde hair. The look was a major departure from her usual casual style and yet, she looked totally comfortable and confident on the Met carpet.

Her gorgeous (and gigantic) floor-sweeping Oscar de la Renta gown from 2021 was without a doubt one of the standout looks of the night. Eilish walked past seasoned Met veterans up the steps with so much grace and confidence, you’d think she had done it dozens of times before.

Outside of the Met Gala, Billie Eilish has been taking fashion risks with her Award show looks. The singer wore a dramatic black ruffled Gucci gown to this year’s Academy Awards—where she won the Oscar for Best Original Song—and a trench-coat style ensemble by Rick Owens for the 2022 Grammy awards.

Whether Billie Eilish is creating a new hit song or a red carpet standout look, at this point it’s clear that it’s bound to be good.