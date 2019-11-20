StyleCaster
Billie Eilish Just Made Grammys History As The Youngest Artist Nominated For Every Top Category

Jenzia Burgos
by
Billie Eilish
Photo: Carlos Piaggio/Shutterstock.

Billie may only be 17 years old, but that’s not stopping her from breaking any records—in fact, it’s just another thing that’s helping her get there. As of today, Billie Eilish made 2020 Grammys history as the youngest nominee to ever rank across each of The Recording Academy’s Big 4 music categories. She didn’t just score four Grammy noms, however. Eilish is reeling in a record-breaking six nominations for Best Solo Performance, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. No biggie.

Eilish is gathering up all these nominations thanks to her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, which only dropped this March. By April, however, the album landed a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 Chart, and since then, Eilish has been on a nonstop ascent. Singles from her album, such as the hit “Bad Guy” is nominated for the prestigious Song of the Year and Record of the Year category, and also got her a spot for Best Solo Performance.

Even though this will officially be Eilish’s first Grammys, she’s confidently leading the field of nominees alongside the equally triumphant Lizzo (who actually beats out Eilish’s record at an all-time high of eight nominations. Yep, she’s still 100% that bitch.) And while Eilish has spoken out recently about her own doubts in the industry, she remains a steadfast figure in the pop music zeitgeist, supporting other acts like BTS who haven’t quite broken into the Recording Academy’s radar for this year’s nominations.

Luckily for Billie, any anxieties she has about the momentous occasion will hopefully be at bay—especially with the support of her 22-year-old brother Finneas O’Connell, who is nominated alongside his sister for his songwriting on “Bad Guy.” If the duo wins (which we’re crossing our fingers for,) it’s sure to be a significant moment for them. Billie recently confessed just how much her brother means to her, explaining that her latest single “everything i wanted” was inspired by his support.

“The message behind the song is like […] my brother is my best friend, and I have these dreams and these things happen, [but] no matter what happens, he’s gonna always be there for me, and it’s the same the other way around,” she said in a radio interview. No matter what happens—even if that means winning big at the Grammys next year!

The 62nd Grammy Awards air on Jan. 26, 2020.
