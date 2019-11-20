Billie Eilish Just Made Grammys History As The Youngest Artist Nominated For Every Top Category

Billie may only be 17 years old, but that’s not stopping her from breaking any records—in fact, it’s just another thing that’s helping her get there. As of today, Billie Eilish made 2020 Grammys history as the youngest nominee to ever rank across each of The Recording Academy’s Big 4 music categories. She didn’t just score four Grammy noms, however. Eilish is reeling in a record-breaking six nominations for Best Solo Performance, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. No biggie.

Eilish is gathering up all these nominations thanks to her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, which only dropped this March. By April, however, the album landed a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 Chart, and since then, Eilish has been on a nonstop ascent. Singles from her album, such as the hit “Bad Guy” is nominated for the prestigious Song of the Year and Record of the Year category, and also got her a spot for Best Solo Performance.