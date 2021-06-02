Billie Eilish’s New Song Is All About That Moment You Realize Your Ex Is a ‘Lost Cause’

Whether you’re going through a breakup or pining over someone new, be prepared for these Billie Eilish “Lost Cause” lyrics to feel very relatable—maybe even a little too relatable.

The 19-year-old singer’s latest single “Lost Cause” was released alongside an accompanying music video on Wednesday, June 2. The track marks the fourth single off of Billie’s upcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which is set for release on July 30. In it, Billie sings indifferently about a crappy ex, realizing this person “ain’t nothin’ but a lost cause.” The seven-time Grammy winner goes on to prove she’s no longer yearning for someone who isn’t nearly as interested in her: “I used to wish you were mine,” she sings, “But that was way before I realized / Someone like you would always be so easy to find.”

As for Billie herself, it sounds like she may know a thing or two about moving on from a messy ex. Fans of the singer know that she secretly dated rapper Brandon Quenton Adams, a.k.a. “Q,” for a year when Billie was underage (she was 17, whereas Q was 22) before their split in June 2019. The rapper even appeared in her recent Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, in which Billie opened up his “destructive” behavior.

Now that they’re no longer together, it seems that Billie is now focused on herself. Meanwhile, her music video for “Lost Cause”—which you can watch below—is the perfect reminder for us all to do the same. You can also keep on reading to find Billie Eilish’s “Lost Cause” lyrics, via Genius, up ahead.

Verse 1

Something’s in the air right now

Like I’m losin’ track of time (Time, time)

Like I don’t really care right now

But maybe that’s fine

You weren’t even there that day

I was waitin’ on you (You, you)

I wonder if you were aware that day

Was the last straw for me and I know

Pre-Chorus

I sent you flowers

Did you even care?

You ran the shower

And left them by the stairs

Ooh-ooh-ooh, a-a-a-ayy

Chorus

Thought you had your shit together, but damn, I was wrong (Wrong)

You ain’t nothin’ but a lost cause (Cause, cause)

And this ain’t nothin’ like it once was (Was, was)

I know you think you’rе such an outlaw

But you got no job (Job)

You ain’t nothin’ but a lost cause (Cause)

And this ain’t nothin’ like it oncе was (Was)

I know you think you’re such an outlaw

But you got no job

Verse 2

I used to think you were shy (Shy)

But maybe you just had nothing on your mind

Maybe you were thinkin’ ’bout yourself all the time

I used to wish you were mine (Mine)

But that was way before I realized

Someone like you would always be so easy to find

(So) So easy (So, so)

Hee, mm, mm

Pre-Chorus

Gave me no flowers

Wish I didn’t care

You’d been gone for hours

Could be anywhere

I, I, I

Chorus

Thought you would’ve grown eventually, but you proved me wrong (Wrong)

You ain’t nothing but a lost cause (Cause)

And this ain’t nothing like it once was (Was)

I know you think you’re such an outlaw (Yeah)

But you got no job (No job)

You ain’t nothing but a lost cause (Cause)

And this ain’t nothing like it once was (Was)

I know you think you’re such an outlaw (Think you’re such an outlaw)

But you got no job

Outro

(What did I tell you?)

(Don’t get complacent)

(It’s time to face it now, na-na, na-na, na-na)

(What did I tell you?)

(Don’t get complacent)

(It’s time to face it now, na-na, na-na, na-na)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.