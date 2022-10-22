Here’s If Finneas ‘Approves’ of Sister Billie Eilish’s Relationship With The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford

Supportive siblings! Finneas just reacted to Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s relationship. A source close to the Grammy Award-winning music producer revealed that he “approves” of his sister’s relationship with The Neighborhood singer.

The source told Hollywood Life that Finneas and Jesse go way back and he doesn’t mind his relationship with his sister. “Jesse gets along flawlessly with [Billie’s] brother Finneas, who is so important to her,” the insider said. “Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy. Billie has gone through such amazing changes and growth in the past few years, and she is ready to be with a man who is on her same level. She says that Jesse is the perfect guy for her.” The source continued, “The chemistry between them is electrifying and everyone around them can see this. They are both passionate about their music and Jesse treats Billie with so much respect and admiration. He does not look at her as a superstar or anything like that.”

The “bad guy” singer and the “Sweater Weather” musician were seen out on a date at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. They were seen holding hands, per TMZ. However, the two have not confirmed a relationship. Another source told Hollywood Life that the two have been friends for a while and respect each other. “Billie and Jesse have known each other for years so even though they’ve only been dating a short while, she feels very comfortable with him,” the source explained. “Billie knows fans may be concerned over their age difference, but it really isn’t a concern of hers because they connect on so many levels. Plus, she’s turning 21 in a few months so there won’t be as many restrictions in terms of where they can hang out because she’ll be old enough at that point.” The source went on to say that Billie admires the “Daddy Issues” singer, “Not only is he very successful as an artist, but he’s also incredibly smart and funny, and he treats her with nothing but respect. Things are still relatively new but it’s going really well so far.”

Billie was recently in a relationship with podcaster Matthew Tyler Vorce. He confirmed his breakup with Billie in a direct message to his ex-girlfriend’s fans on his Instagram Story on May 30, 2022, in which he also denied cheating on the singer. “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”He wrote in a separate Instagram Story, “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things one someone they will never knows(sic) posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do. Live your own life.” The posts came after Eilish’s fans speculated that Vorce, a podcaster, cheated on her and flooded his social media with negative comments. Meanwhile, Jesse was in a long-term relationship with designer Devon Lee Carlson, when they split up in 2021.