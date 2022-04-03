Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 Performance Is Moments Away—Here’s How to Watch It Without Cable

Of the many acts tonight, Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance is among the ones fans have been waiting for the most. The “No Time to Die” singer will make her return to the Grammys stage for the second time ever, following her first appearance at the 63rd Annual Recording Academy Awards back in 2021.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, and recognizes the year’s best recordings, compositions and artists from 2021. This year’s host is South African comedian Trevor Noah, who returns after hosting the Grammys ceremony in 2021. The 2022 Grammys include a long list of nominees: Jon Batiste received the most nominations with eleven total, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber with eight each. Pop phenom Olivia Rodrigo, meanwhile, trails closely behind with seven nominations.

As it turns out, Rodrigo and Eilish are neck and neck this year. The Happier Than Ever artist is also nominated for seven awards, including three within the Grammy’s Big Four categories. Her nominations include Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Happier Than Ever, Best Music Film for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, along with Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video nomination for her 2021 album’s title track, “Happier Than Ever.” Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance comes one year after her impressive sweep at the 63rd Annual Recording Academy Awards, where she became the first person since 1981 to win all of the “Big Four” awards at the Grammys with a total of seven awards at the time.

In addition to Eilish, the Grammys stage will see a stacked lineup of performances by fellow nominees: Performers include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Charli, Lady Gaga, Brothers Obsborn and more. But we all know who fans are here for! For everything there is to know about how to watch Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance online as it airs live, just keep on reading below.

How to watch Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance online

Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance will air during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on CBS, which is available to stream on services like Paramount Plus, Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month, while Fubo TV will run you $64.99 per month. Of all the streaming options, Paramount Plus is by far the cheapest available to watch Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance as it airs live. The streamer offers two plans: Paramount+ Essential, an ad-supported plan for $4.99 per month; and Paramount+ Premium, an ad-free plan for $9.99 per month, both of which will allow you to watch Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance live on CBS.

How to watch Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance online for free

So, is there a way to watch Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance online for free? Yes! Keep on reading ahead for some of the best options to watch Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance for free.

The best way to watch Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance at no cost. Along with Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance, Paramount Plus offers 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like the Yellowstone spinoff 1883 and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students are also eligible to receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan.

Another great option to watch Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance. Along with CBS, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and CBS, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

How to watch Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance online outside the US

The best way to watch Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance outside the US is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance airs live on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount Plus. To watch the show, however, viewers outside of the US will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers 90 days for free.

The service is also far less expensive than other VPN services available. ExpressVPN costs $6.67 per month for a 12-month plan ($80.04 total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly subscription after the free 90-days. ExpressVPN also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee if you subscribe and decide not to use it. Of course, with a VPN, viewers can do more than just watch Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance from outside the United States. They can also access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max, which have different content than in the United States, as well as international streaming services like Hayu, which has access to shows like Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other domestic and international reality TV shows.

So how can one watch Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance outside the US? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “United States” Visit Paramount Plus to enjoy Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2022 performance as it streams live on CBS

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards airs live on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. Here’s how to watch the Grammy Awards for free.

