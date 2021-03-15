Billie Eilish’s GRAMMYs Look Was A Lesson In High-Fashion Maximalism

I don’t know many things for certain these days, but I do know this: Billie Eilish is a bonafide fashion icon. The singer has appeared on nearly every red carpet in existence in a series of looks that makes me wish I had her styling team at my disposal. That’s why I wasn’t shocked to see Billie Eilish’s GRAMMYS look—it landed her on my personal best-dressed list.

For this year’s socially-distanced show, Eilish opted for a pale pink suit by her fave brand, Gucci, littered in glittery black tigers atop a gray floral print. If I do say so myself, this might be one of my favorite looks that she’s ever worn. It’s just so Billie, you know? The 19-year-old tends to keep her makeup looks pretty chill for awards shows, and tonight was no different. But there are two things that she didn’t miss out on this year—matching nails and a coordinating face mask. Safety first, y’all!

Eilish opted to wear a glittery black and green combo last year, and it looked like this year followed suit—pun intended. I’m a fan of anything glittery and oversized, so this suit is obviously being added to all my Pinterest boards. Without being too dramatic, I would go so far as to say that Eilish has completely reimagined how a coordinating suit can look on the red carpet. Her day-to-day style is anything but ordinary, so why would her dressed-up looks be basic? Julia Roberts’ gray suit from 1990 walked so that Billie Eilish’s gray, pink and black tiger suit could run! And run, it has.

The notoriously stylish star is having a pretty busy 2021 so far. Her documentary came out on Apple TV Plus earlier this year and gave us a peek into her private life, something we’ve seldom been able to do in the past. Tonight, she’s nominated for four more awards to add to her collection of accolades, including Record and Song of the Year for her hit single “Everything I Wanted.”

Oh, and Eilish didn’t just give us one look this year—she gave us two! Damn, she moves fast. For her performance of “Everything I Wanted” at the start of the show, Eilish changed into a dark green glittery. suit. and a bejeweled hairpiece I’ve been thinking about ever since I saw it.

The singer has been at the top of her game when it comes to daring fashion choices since she first blew up. It’s not an exaggeration to say that Eilish owned the GRAMMYS last year, too! Sure, she and her brother/longtime producer Finneas took home a whopping five (!!) awards during the ceremony, but she also put almost every other gown on the red carpet to shame with her black Gucci suit. The lime green nails were just the icing on the sartorial cake.

These new looks only proves that, like fine wine, her closet does get better with age. I just can’t wait to see what she wears next year—or how many trophies she’ll end up taking home.