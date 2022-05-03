Cardi B Just Revealed If She Really Has ‘Drama’ With Billie Eilish After She Seemingly Called Her ‘Weird’

Don’t mess with them. The internet is trying to tear apart Billie Eilish and Cardi B after the pair attended a Met Gala afterparty together. The “WAP” rapper took to Instagram to clear up rumors that she has a feud with the “bad guy” singer because of a comment that was taken out of context.

A video of Billie calling Cardi B “weird” began circulating on social media, when a clip was posted with the following caption: “@billieeilish not exactly feeling @iamcardib.” In the video, Billie can be heard saying “that’s weird” after looking at the crowd surrounding Cardi.

The day after the Met Gala, on May 3, 2022, Cardi posted voice memos between her and Billie on her Instagram Story, where the “No Time to Die” singer cleared up who her “weird” comment was really referring to.. “Oh my god, I was so worried that you were gonna see that,” Billie said frantically in one voice memo. “I was f—king calling the people around you ‘weird’ because everyone was coming up to you and shoving their phones up your ass. And I was like ‘Just look at her with your eyes!’”

Cardi expressed her care for the “happier than ever” singer on Twitter, “I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, ‘ocean eyes’ is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f–kin baby. Yesterday, from the Met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yall wanna turn everything into mess?”

Just hours earlier, Billie and Cardi stunned on the Met Gala red carpet with their over-the-top outfits in line with the theme,“Guilded Glamour.” The “Therefore I Am” musician wore a champagne-colored dress made entirely of recycled materials. The dress featured a corset bodice and flowing soft green paneling. Meanwhile, Cardi B wore a gold chained dress designed by Versace and was escorted up the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps with Donatella Versace herself.

