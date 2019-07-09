This Billie Eilish/Camila Cabello Outfit Combo Is the Gift We Didn’t Know We Needed

Unexpected celebrity friendships are the bread and butter of the star-studded world. Sometimes, these friendships blossom from mutual friends, similar interests or being forced to present together at awards shows. (That happens more than you’d think!) The friendship between Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello shown via Instagram on Monday night was the perfect example of why I love these unexpected pairings. Not only is their friendship my new favorite thing, but the combination of Billie Eilish’s wild style and Camila Cabello’s snarky ensemble was instantly iconic. Two very different ladies with very different style choices have come together to create my new favorite photo on Instagram.

Billie Eilish is no stranger to the bright monochrome outfit, so this all-green ensemble is not a surprising look for the singer. I have to respect the addition of the green hair, though. If you’re going to dress in all one color, you might as well match your hair (and nails) to the look. Plus, the tiny green sunnies really just tie the entire outfit together. It’s all classic Billie Eilish, and I’m not mad about it. Then, of course, there’s Camila Cabello, whose outfit is not quite as wild, but definitely equally iconic. I mean, she’s wearing a tee that says “I talk shit about you in Spanish.” If that’s not the most amazing graphic tee you’ve ever seen, we’ll just have to agree to disagree. We stan two very different but equally incredible queens.

Now, all that’s left to do (besides continuing to gawk over this Instagram photo) is speculate as to why the two were together in the first place. Are Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello collaborating on a new project? Their sounds are so different, so I’d honestly love to see what sort of music the two might create together. And if it gets me more iconic Instagram photos, even better.