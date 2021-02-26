Billie Eilish Just Revealed She Had a Secret Boyfriend No One Knew About

Those who will watch AppleTV+’s documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, may be surprised to learn about Billie’s Eilish‘s boyfriend, Brandon “Q” Adams, whom she kept a secret from the world for more than a year.

In The World’s A Little Blurry, which premieres on Friday, February 26, Eilish reveals that she dated a singer named Q (his real name is Brandon Adams) in 2019. The couple is seen holding hands and ice skating in the documentary, and Eilish often ends their phone conversations with an “I love you,” according to Us Weekly. However, the relationship didn’t last. Eilish reveals that he and Q broke up because they didn’t want the same things in life.

“I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair,” she says. “I don’t think you should be in a relationship super-excited about things the other person couldn’t care less about. There was a lack of effort. Like dude, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself so you can’t love me and you don’t.”

Though the two split in 2019, Eilish confesses in the documentary that she’s still not over her ex. “I can’t fix him,” she says.

Eilish hasn’t talked a lot about Q, but in a 2020 interview with Vogue, the magazine revealed that one of the causes of the “Bad Guy” singer’s depression was a “romantic relationship with someone who treated her poorly.” Vogue didn’t specify who Eilish’s ex was, but the Grammy winner did tell the magazine how she healed after her pain.

“When people ask me what I’d say to somebody looking for advice on mental health, the only thing I can say is patience. I had patience with myself. I didn’t take that last step. I waited. Things fade,” she said.

In an interview with GQ UK in 2020, Eilish also opened up about why she’s fine staying single at the moment. “It is so weird, but I don’t see it for myself,” she said.“I know I will find someone eventually, but at the moment I can’t visualize it. I feel like I am a totally different person when I am with someone else.”

She continued, “People just don’t do it for me. It’s been months and I am not attracted to people any more. I don’t know what’s going on… It’s actually kind of dope.”

The World’s A Little Blurry premieres on AppleTV+ on February 26.