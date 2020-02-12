Billie Eilish’s Big Brother FINNEAS Just Hinted at When We Can Expect Her New Album

After teaming up to sweep the Grammys, we may finally know Billie Eilish’s album 2020 release date thanks to FINNEAS’ clue. Finneas O’Connell—a.k.a. FINNEAS—is Billie’s big brother and frequent collaborator. In fact, the 22-year-old is one of the masterminds behind Billie’s five-time Grammy award-winning 2019 album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? After bringing home joint awards on music’s biggest night, the emerging producer and songwriter dished the latest on what he and his little sister are up to for The FADER. And his interview revealed some promising hints about when we can expect Billie’s next project.

“Usually I take a break after finishing a project, to let myself breathe and the songs live,” he explained to The FADER. “So I only started writing new FINNEAS songs in December. I like what I’ve been writing, but I still have homework to do.” As for work with his sister, however, Finneas revealed that things are already well underway: “Billie and I are further along in her next record than mine,” he confirmed. It seems a new Billie Eilish album later this year is a real possibility.

Finneas’ comments also reveal that he and his sister will remain collaborators moving forward. And why not? The siblings have shown us all that they’re happy with their success being a family affair. In fact, Finneas joined Billie Eilish’s Grammys 2020 performance—and did it again for her Kobe Bryant tribute performance at the Oscars 2020.

Despite the fact that Finneas joined Billie for both of her major performances in recent weeks, the songwriter has no problem taking a backseat when it comes to stardom. Notably, both performances were slated as Billie Eilish’s—not FINNEAS. But he isn’t too bothered by that: “When I was younger I wanted to be so famous,” he told The FADER. Things change, though. “Billie is so famous now, but I don’t want to be that.”

Instead, we can probably expect FINNEAS to join Billie Eilish on tracks like “everything i wanted,” which features heartfelt lyrics about their special relationship as siblings despite the ongoing pressure of fame in their lives.