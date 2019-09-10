This Razor Company is Launching Blue Wine to Fight the Pink Tax

Somehow still in 2019, products—especially personal care products—cost more when they’re made for women. This is often called the Pink Tax, because pink products can cost up to 13 percent more than ones made for men. You won’t be surprised to note these are often extremely similar (or the same) items and the colors are just gender stereotype trash. Billie Château de Blué is here to help raise awareness of gender-biased pricing. The razor and body care brand just launched a limited-edition wine that’s 13 percent less than the average rosé.

Billie made the wine a blue color to “flip the Pink Tax on its head,” according to the brand. The Pink Tax starts in childhood and goes all the way into adulthood. A report by The Bureau of Labor Statistics proved toys marketed towards girls are seven percent more expensive than those for boys. It’s especially insane considering kids don’t play with toys based on their sex or gender. Legos are legos. When it comes to personal care products, women’s razors cost an average of 13 percent more than those for men. And they often exclude gender-nonconforming people altogether. Billie says it prices its razors in line with men’s subscription ones to cut out the Pink Tax. This wine is another way of doing that and highlighting the issue.

Château de Blué isn’t just to market Billie’s razors. You can actually buy—and drink!—the wine. (I just don’t recommend using razors and drinking wine at the same time.) According to the brand, it contains “notes of crushed blueberries, walnut, and just a hint of gender bias.” The limited-edition Blué retails for $14.87 on the Château de Blué website.

